Tuesday Mar 14 2023
Miley Cyrus gets a shout-out from former Disney co-star Selena Gomez

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Selena Gomez sent a shout-out to her old friend Miley Cyrus for her newly released album.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, tagged the fellow Disney alum, 30, in an Instagram post on Monday, March 13th, 2023, sharing two makeup-free selfies alongside the caption “Violet chemistry.”

The caption was a nod to a track on Cyrus’ recently-released eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, which is described as “a love letter to L.A.”

The lyrics of the song go like: “Stay awhile, stay awhile with me / Stay awhile, don’t deny the violet chemistry / Stay awhile, stay awhile with me / Stay awhile, put your arms around me / Put them around me.”

In response to the Instagram post, Cyrus left her former Disney co-star a heart emoji in the comments.

The pair reunited for the first time “since we spent all that time on Disney together” in April 2020 when the Wizards of Waverly Place alum appeared on Cyrus’ Instagram show, Bright Minded, to discuss mental health.

On the show, the Nothin Breaks Like a Heart singer revealed that the two stay connected through a simple yet poignant emoji.

“I’m just really happy that we did this new DM. It was very sweet because you just sent a butterfly emoji,” Cyrus told Gomez on the show. “And that’s enough. Connecting with people and letting them know that you’re there. A butterfly emoji is totally enough.”

