Ricky Gervais gets brutally honest about Oscars hosting

Ricky Gervais is giving his two cents publicly on Oscars hosting after a fan tweet.

A fan sharing a clip of the After Life star highlighting his Golden Globes stints, the user tweeted, "RT if you wish @rickygervais was hosting the #Oscars tonight."



However, the 61-year-old quickly quashed any chances of making it a reality, as he wrote, "**** that!" with a crying, laughing emoji.

Further, The Office star also took a jab at the Academy Awards by sharing his clip at an awards show, saying, "Shut up, you disgusting, pill-popping ****** deviant scum," while addressing the film industry attendees, with the caption, "Enjoy the Oscars."

The British comedian has never landed the Oscars hosting stint; however, his Golden Globes hosting has earned him an infamous reputation for a no-holds-barred approach.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel headlined this year's Oscars while revealing that he learned "martial arts" to prepare for the 2023 ceremony.

Speaking to USA Today, the late-night show host said, "I have been studying the martial arts since they asked me to host the show, so I think that's what they're referring to."

"The truth of the matter is I am not ready for anything," he added. "I'm ready for some things, but anything that involves violence or me having to run, I'm very not ready.

They had some kind of crisis management meeting where I guess they dream up scenarios that we might face, but no one has filled me in on any of that. So if there is a crisis, I'll be the only one left in the dark."