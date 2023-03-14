 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle wants ‘glittering media career’ for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

File Footage 

Meghan Markle reportedly wants her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to be American “through and through” as they can have “glittering media careers” there.

Speaking on Newsweek's Royal Report, royal expert Tom Quinn said that Prince Harry’s kids are much likely to have career in Hollywood than royal career as they are “next door” to film people.

He said that the Suits’ alum also wants her children to remain in America than go to UK and take part in the activities that young royals do.

"I think they're much more likely to have a glittering media career than a glittering royal career, just because that will be the massive influence, you know, they're living in America, they're living next door to film people and celebrities, that'll be their world,” Quinn said.

"We know that from other film people that their children might struggle a bit but you always find that they're involved at some level with Hollywood if that's where you grow up, that's what you take in,” he added.

"I think it's extremely unlikely they'll suddenly come back and take part in the sort of activities that younger royals take part in over here, you know, they're going to be American through and through and I think that's the way Meghan wants it."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently announced that their kids will be using their royal titles as it is their "birthright" since their grandfather King Charles "became monarch."

