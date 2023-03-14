Chadwick Boseman’s family expresses gratitude after Oscars recognition

 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Chadwick Boseman’s family has recently revealed that they were pleased with the way the late actor’s talent was recognised at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12.

Chadwick’s cousin Allen, who also serves as the late actor’s family lawyer, told TMZ, “It's been incredible how Chadwick has been received by the entire Hollywood family and how his legacy continues to live on.”

In a statement issued to the media outlet, Allen further said, “Even though he's physically gone his spirit remains in the hearts and minds of his peers and fellow actors and actresses on Hollywood's biggest stage.”

“While he was a figurative king in the movie, he appears to be a real king to many others, including those in our family,” added the attorney.

Meanwhile, Chadwick was also honoured by Ruth E. Carter and Danai Gurira during the Oscars ceremony. 

