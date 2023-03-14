 
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
Justin Bieber 'did not look well' as he appeared at Oscars afterparty from back entrance

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Justin Bieber reportedly "looked tormented and weird" as he appeared at Vanity Fair Oscars party from back entrance while his wife Hailey Bieber walked the red carpet.

The couple’s appearance come amid rumours that the model has renewed her feud with the Peaches singer’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Insiders told Page Six that Justin, who opted for what appeared to be a blanket for the event, looked “tormented” and seemed “weird" at the party.

“He came in a back entrance and met Hailey inside,” an insider told the publication about Justin. “Justin did not look well. He was hunched over and wearing a blanket.”

However, snaps from inside the bash show Justin looking normal and chipper. About his appearance, Vanity fair reported, “Justin Bieber arrived… wearing what appeared to be a quilted blanket on his back.”

“He immediately went up to Clippers star Russell Westbrook, who was clad in head-to-toe Thom Browne,” the report added.

Justin recently received flak from fans of the Only Murders in the Building star over alleged feud of his wife and Kylie Jenner with Selena.

Social media users claimed that Hailey and Kylie shaded Selena with their social media posts regarding eyebrows.

However, The Kardashians star later clarified that she was not making fun of the Disney alum with her TikTok post when she wrote in the comments, “No shade towards selena ever.”

Selena also replied to the comment, writing, “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary,” before adding, “I’m a fan of Kylie!”

But Selena’s fans aren’t convinced as they believe that Justin also took a swipe at Selena at his birthday bash when he distributed silver lighters to partygoers with cryptic quote.

“I’m so thankful that I didn’t end up with what I thought I wanted,” the quote on the metal lighters read which fans believe is a direct hit at Selena.

