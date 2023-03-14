Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana

Sarah Ferguson celebrated Women's History Month with a tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana and her daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.



Sharing unseen photos with them, Sarah Ferguson said, “To celebrate #womenshistorymonth this year, I want to thank & remember a few of the women I admire deeply, all of whom have had such a special influence on my life; my mother, my kind stepmother, Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth, who was a mother to me, my sisters Jane, Alice, Eliza, Diana and Lisa Marie Presley, who are family to me, and of course my magnificent daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

“The women who have made up so much of the joy in my life are simply remarkable... and I thought it only right to take a moment for them. I feel unbelievably blessed to have shared mentorship, friendship, sisterhood, and motherhood with these women.”



