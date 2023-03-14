Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over kids' invitation row

TV presenter and journalist, Piers Morgan, savaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claiming that the couple only want their kids at king Charles III's coronation for 'royal rivalry'.

The 57-year-old former Good Morning Britain presenter flayed Harry and Meghan following reports that their children were not invited to attend the coronation.

The Sussexes just want to spend time around "real royals" at the Coronation, according to the talk show host.

Morgan slammed Meghan and Harry for attempting to make "everything the royals do about them".

He agreed with the royal family's decision for not inviting the kids, claiming that they were "way too young" to sit in Westminster Abbey for hours on end.

"We used to watch Dallas and Dynasty here in the UK and we used to think 'these people are so ridiculous, they're rich, they're entitled, they're spoiled, there's always a drama', now we have our royal family and they're behaving exactly the same way," Morgan raged on Fox News.

He continued: "I think we're all, probably like you, getting a little bit tired of the Meghan and Harry rodeo which seems to try and make everything the royals do about them.

"Let's be clear, Archie is three years old, Lilibet is one. They're way too young - in my estimation, having four kids - to be stuck in an abbey watching a Coronation bang on for hours on end. I think it would be ridiculous for them to be there."



Although the Sussexes have been invited to King Charles's Coronation, it is unclear whether they will attend. Archie and Lilibet reportedly did not receive an invitation but Camilla, Queen Consort's grandchildren - who are between the ages of 13 and 15 - will be attending.



Piers Morgan went on: "What we know about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is that they will always want to have as much time around the real royals - the A-listers - as they can get so they can make money off the back of it. We've seen that with the Netflix documentary, the book and so on. So I suspect Meghan and Harry will want their kids their simply because it shows their own expanded, titled royal rival family."