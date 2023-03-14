 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Stray Kids hit 300 million views with 'Back Door'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

This is their second music video to clear this benchmark
This is their second music video to clear this benchmark

K-pop band Stray Kids have crossed 300 million views once more with the music video for their popular song Back Door on YouTube. The music video hit 300 million on 13th March.

This is their second music video to clear this benchmark, with their track God's Menu being the first. They originally released the music video for Back Door on September 14th, 2020 which means it took the group approximately two years and five months to accumulate these views.

They recently came out with their first full Japanese album called The Sound which was highly successful. It included the Japanese versions of some of their Korean tracks like Case 142, Thunderous and Chill with brand new tracks as well like The Sound, Scars and DLMLU.

They are also currently preparing for their new Korean comeback as well. 

More From Entertainment:

Jin from BTS makes special request to fans while in the military

Jin from BTS makes special request to fans while in the military
Hongjoong from K-pop group Ateez tears up over a fan’s story

Hongjoong from K-pop group Ateez tears up over a fan’s story
Beomgyu from the K-pop group TXT speaks about his love for music

Beomgyu from the K-pop group TXT speaks about his love for music
Jisoo from Blackpink comes out with stunning new debut teaser

Jisoo from Blackpink comes out with stunning new debut teaser
Ashley Graham addresses viral Hugh Grant’s awkward interview at Oscars 2023

Ashley Graham addresses viral Hugh Grant’s awkward interview at Oscars 2023
Mina from K-pop group Twice speaks about her friendship with Blackpink’s Lisa

Mina from K-pop group Twice speaks about her friendship with Blackpink’s Lisa
Christine McGuinness reveals she’s sexually abused as a child in autism documentary

Christine McGuinness reveals she’s sexually abused as a child in autism documentary
Brooklyn Beckham shares sweet birthday tribute to mother-in-law Claudia Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham shares sweet birthday tribute to mother-in-law Claudia Peltz

Jameela Jamil speaks out about ‘extreme weight loss’ at the Oscars 2023

Jameela Jamil speaks out about ‘extreme weight loss’ at the Oscars 2023
Kris Jenner showers love on daughters Kendall and Kylie post Oscars after-party appearance

Kris Jenner showers love on daughters Kendall and Kylie post Oscars after-party appearance
Rob Lowe, son address 'Nepo Baby' notion

Rob Lowe, son address 'Nepo Baby' notion
‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ actor Woo Do Hwan dishes on new drama

‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ actor Woo Do Hwan dishes on new drama