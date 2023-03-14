Jisoo from Blackpink comes out with stunning new debut teaser

 
K-pop group Blackpink's Jisoo came out with a new teaser for her soon-to-arrive solo debut on March 13th. The single album will be called Me.

The title poster featured the singer in the centre donning a white dress, while the recurring shades of green and red can be seen in the corner.

She previously revealed another title poster on March 9th which gave viewers their first look at the idol in the solo. The first teaser gave fans a glimpse at the concept, focusing on a vibrant green field with a red cloth in the middle.

According to Blackpink's agency YG Entertainment, the music video for her solo, which was shot abroad, is their most expensive video to date. Fans have high expectations for the single album since Jisoo is the last remember from Blackpink to get her own solo. 

