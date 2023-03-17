Zara Tindall spotted enjoying outing with a Prince Harry's former close confidante

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall was seen enjoying friendly moments with her cousin Prince Harry's former confidante Natalie Pinkham at Cheltenham on Tuesday.



Mike Tindall's sweet wife appeared budding up with the Duke's alleged close confidante Natalie Pinkham as the pair were spotted holding hands.



Zara looked deep in conversation as she strolled through the grounds of the race course with TV presenter Natalie, who once sparked rumours of a liaison with the Duke back in 2006.

Natalie Pinkham, described as Prince Harry's former 'confidante and drinking buddy', was all smiles as she spent moments with Zara.

The royal was also photographed hand-in-hand with her husband Mike Tindall as they arrived on the opening day of the festival.

The mother-of-three beamed as she arrived at the event which is centred around her great passion, horses, looking stunning in Karen Millen burgundy coat, which she previously donned for the Princess of Wales's carol concert in December at Westminster Abbey.