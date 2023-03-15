Prince William in 'heir mode' was shocked 'Spare' Harry was not 'obeying' him

Prince William was shocked Prince Harry had the audacity to disagree with him during an argument over Meghan Markle.



In a private meeting at Nottingham Cottage, the Prince of Wales turned violent after Harry refused to 'meekly' obey him.

Harry pens in memoir 'Spare': "Among all the different, riotous emotions coursing through my brother that afternoon, one really jumped out at me. He seemed aggrieved. He seemed put upon that I wasn’t meekly obeying him, that I was being so impertinent as to deny him, or defy him, to refute his knowledge, which came from his trusted aides."

He adds: "There was a script here and I had the audacity not to be following it. He was in full Heir mode, and couldn’t fathom why I wasn’t dutifully playing the role of the Spare."

