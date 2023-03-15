 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘nobodies to Hollywood’: Should be taught their place’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been branded ‘Hollywood nobodies’ following the Oscars party snubs.

Royal commentator and author Tom Bower made these admissions.

The conversation arose once Mr Bower accused the Royal Family of giving ‘nobodies’ a platform in London, in his chat with Sky News Australia.

According to Mr Bower, “That’s where Buckingham Palace is failing because they shouldn’t allow them to get away with it. After all they weren’t’ even invited to Elton John’s party yesterday at the Oscars.”

“They really are nobodies in Hollywood but somehow King Charles is gonna make them somebodies in London.”

For the “most important event of his life” especially, Mr Bower added before signing off. 

