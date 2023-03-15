Charles’ coronation has ‘nothing to do’ with Meghan, Harry: ‘They don’t have a place in it’

File Footage

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been told that it would not matter to anyone if they choose to not attend King Charles’ coronation.



Princess Diana’s former butler told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that the upcoming historical event has "nothing to do with them.”

Paul Burrell said while speaking on behalf of Slingo, "I don’t want to watch the Harry and Meghan show, I want to watch our King being crowned.”

"It’s nothing to do with Harry and Meghan, it’s to do with the monarchy, it’s to do with our country, it’s to do with something that’s 1000 years old and so really Harry doesn’t have a place in it."

Talking about the Suits alum, he added, "Meghan certainly doesn’t have a place in it because they are not working members of the Royal Family, Harry is just the King’s son."

Burrell went on to say that it "wouldn’t really matter" if the Harry wasn't at the Coronation.

Sharing his opinion on whether or the California-based royal couple will attend the coronation, he said, "I personally believe Harry will attend without Meghan.

"I don’t think Meghan will be coming. I think she will be staying in California with her children."