Wednesday Mar 15 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ignore ‘slights’ while making Coronation decision

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still contemplating whether or not they should attend King Charles’ upcoming Coronation in May, 2023.

The rehearsals for the ceremony are set to begin soon and if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were to attend, they reportedly will be asked to join.

Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, US-based royal expert Marlene Koenig said, “I think they do need to refocus. Instead of focusing on all these slights.”

She added that such a move would be “in their best interest.”

The royal expert pointed out that one of the “best” interviews Harry gave was his recent sit-down chat with Stephen Colbert, stating that the Duke was “pretty funny.”

The Duke appeared on The Colbert Questionert in which he was asked a series of rapid-fire questions. He was asked what his favourite sandwich, smell and song was to which he was able to quip nicely.

Koenig described the interview as “cute” and shared that there “should be more of that.”

The relationship between the Royal Family and the Sussexes has grown tense over the past couple of months especially after Harry came out with his memoir, spare, in January of this year.

As soon as the book hit the shelves, Charles’ reportedly decided to evict the couple from their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, seemingly offended by the digs taken against his wife Camilla.

