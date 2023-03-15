 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

'John Wick' director recalls Halle Berry casting

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

John Wick director recalls Halle Berry casting
'John Wick' director recalls Halle Berry casting

John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski opened up about Halle Berry's entry in his gun-fu franchise.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 54-year-old said, “Funny story … I got a call from WME when we were still writing John Wick 3, like, ‘What do you think of Halle Berry?’ Well, she’s awesome. She’s Halle Berry,” Stahelski added.

“And then they said, ‘She’s coming to see you. Today.’ And I swear to you, that afternoon I get a knock on the door, and it’s Halle Berry. She’s didn’t miss a beat and said, ‘I’m just coming to see you because I’m going to be in your next movie.’ I’m like, ‘Are you?’ Straight face she says, ‘Yes, and I’m going to train my *** off.’”

In John Wick's third installment, the 56-year-old debuted as Sofia Al-Azwar, Continental Hotel manager in Casablanca. 

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group NCT 127 climb to the top 15 on Billboard 200

K-pop group NCT 127 climb to the top 15 on Billboard 200
William will be ‘polite’ to Harry if he comes to coronation as ‘everyone will be looking’

William will be ‘polite’ to Harry if he comes to coronation as ‘everyone will be looking’
Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation without Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation without Meghan Markle?
K-pop group TXT chart for six weeks in top 60 of Billboard 200

K-pop group TXT chart for six weeks in top 60 of Billboard 200
Nicola Peltz says there’s ‘no feud’ between her and Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz says there’s ‘no feud’ between her and Victoria Beckham
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s want to turn King Charles into a ‘third-rate soap opera’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s want to turn King Charles into a ‘third-rate soap opera’
Jimmy Kimmel ribs James Cameron at Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel ribs James Cameron at Oscars
Tom Cruise skips Oscars 2023 to avoid jokes on him?

Tom Cruise skips Oscars 2023 to avoid jokes on him?
Lisa Marie Presley’s lawyer requests court to dismiss custody case with ex Michael Lockwood

Lisa Marie Presley’s lawyer requests court to dismiss custody case with ex Michael Lockwood
Piers Morgan calls out Hugh Grant over Oscars interview

Piers Morgan calls out Hugh Grant over Oscars interview
Courteney Cox on how her long-distance relationship with Johnny McDaid works

Courteney Cox on how her long-distance relationship with Johnny McDaid works
BTS absence hurting global K-pop growth

BTS absence hurting global K-pop growth