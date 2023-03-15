 
Courteney Cox on how her long-distance relationship with Johnny McDaid works

Courteney Cox talked on her long-distance relationship with Johnny McDaid and the reason why it is still working after all these years.

In a conversation with Drew Barrymore on her talk show, the 58-year-old actress gushed over McDaid, especially because he attended her Walk of Fame ceremony.

"Yeah, it was so sweet. He flew over from London; that's where he lives," she said.

Barrymore commented that those types of romances are difficult for her, to which the Friends alum responded saying, "As long as you have trust, then I think it doesn't matter where you are. You can be yourself and yet be excited when you see each other."

The brunette beauty and McDaid's relationship was tested when he was abroad during the COVID-19 lockdown and they could not see one another for quite some time "I've learned that love is precious," she told People. "As I've gotten older, I've realized that."

Cox continued to praise the singer, revealing he's "a great listener."

"And I've never met someone more patient," she continued. "He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals. He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous."

