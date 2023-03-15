 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Tems gets flak for Oscars dress

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Tems gets flak for Oscars dress
Tems gets flak for Oscars dress

Netizens slammed Tems for blocking the view of attendees from her elaborate outfit at the Academy Awards ceremony.

The 27-year-old sported an all-white puffy gown that went around her head and was nominated for Best Original Song for the Black Panther 2's Lift Me Up track.

The Try Me hitmaker was slammed for blocking the crowd's view after the picture went viral on social media.

“Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud,” one quipped.

“I guess the people behind the white veil don’t get to see the show,” another commented.

“Who has to sit behind that woman with the white veil,” a third user said. “Rude.”

“She looks stunning but perhaps they could have made the top bit detachable. Her designers should have thought this through,” another jabbed at the designer.

