 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Brian May, Queen Guitarist, Knighted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Brian May, Queen Guitarist, Knighted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace

Guitarist Brian May has been knighted for his services to music and charity by King Charles III during the investiture ceremony at Buckingham palace.

Legendary musician got emotional while expressing his feelings after received the title of Knight Bachelor, saying that he had “no words!” for the honor of being knighted by England’s King at the Palace on Tuesday (March 14).

May, in a photo posted on Instagram, can be seen smiling beatifically as the British monarch lays a ceremonial sword tap on the Queen guitarist’s left shoulder.

The official Queen Twitter account shared a congratulatory note, writing, “Arise Sir Brian May. Brian’s investiture as a Knight of the Realm took place at Buckingham Palace.  The knighthood was presented to Brian by His Royal Highness, King Charles. Many congratulations, Sir Brian!”

Roger Taylor, who's Queen drummer, has also been honored with a royal title following his appointment as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2020. 

Sir Brian May was previously given the title of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2005.

More From Entertainment:

Fans concerned after BTS’ Jungkook tears up during live broadcast

Fans concerned after BTS’ Jungkook tears up during live broadcast
Kelly Clarkson addresses her children’s reaction to divorce from their dad

Kelly Clarkson addresses her children’s reaction to divorce from their dad
Prince Harry will steal limelight away from King Charles on coronation: Expert

Prince Harry will steal limelight away from King Charles on coronation: Expert
Kendall Jenner’s romance with new beau Bad Bunny heating up: Report

Kendall Jenner’s romance with new beau Bad Bunny heating up: Report
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson partner up for Apple TV series

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson partner up for Apple TV series
Keira Knightley hints at return of her 'Pirates of the Caribbean' character

Keira Knightley hints at return of her 'Pirates of the Caribbean' character
Nicola Peltz says she has 'disagreements' with Brooklyn Beckham: 'It’s inevitable'

Nicola Peltz says she has 'disagreements' with Brooklyn Beckham: 'It’s inevitable'
Mila Kunis to play Michael Keaton's daughter in upcoming comedy 'Goodrich'

Mila Kunis to play Michael Keaton's daughter in upcoming comedy 'Goodrich'
J. Cole gets called a slur due to collaboration with BTS’ J-Hope

J. Cole gets called a slur due to collaboration with BTS’ J-Hope
Harry using royal titles for his kids means he 'longs' for a connection with royal family

Harry using royal titles for his kids means he 'longs' for a connection with royal family
Jungkook from BTS talks about falling asleep during his last live

Jungkook from BTS talks about falling asleep during his last live
Prince Edward proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy

Prince Edward proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy