Brian May, Queen Guitarist, Knighted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace

Guitarist Brian May has been knighted for his services to music and charity by King Charles III during the investiture ceremony at Buckingham palace.

Legendary musician got emotional while expressing his feelings after received the title of Knight Bachelor, saying that he had “no words!” for the honor of being knighted by England’s King at the Palace on Tuesday (March 14).

May, in a photo posted on Instagram, can be seen smiling beatifically as the British monarch lays a ceremonial sword tap on the Queen guitarist’s left shoulder.



The official Queen Twitter account shared a congratulatory note, writing, “Arise Sir Brian May. Brian’s investiture as a Knight of the Realm took place at Buckingham Palace. The knighthood was presented to Brian by His Royal Highness, King Charles. Many congratulations, Sir Brian!”



Roger Taylor, who's Queen drummer, has also been honored with a royal title following his appointment as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2020.

Sir Brian May was previously given the title of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2005.