Keira Knightley hints at return of her 'Pirates of the Caribbean' character

Keira Knightley spoke about the potential return of her role Elizabeth Swann in the Pirates of the Caribbean future film.



Knightley might return to the franchise with her iconic character of Swann, which she started playing from 2003's The Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

The 37-year-old went on to star in the subsequent two sequels alongside Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom, with the movies saw her character becoming a capable pirate in her own right.

Elizabeth last appeared in 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, where she made a brief appearance.

While speaking with ET at the premiere of her film Boston Strangler, Knightley was asked about Elizabeth Swann's potential return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

She responded back asking "What about Elizabeth Swan?" she then looked content to let the character go, saying, "I mean, she sailed away so nicely. She sailed away in brilliant style."

With the Pirates of the Caribbean debuting in 2003, the franchise has so far produced five films in the series.

The franchise has earned a whopping $4.5 billion worldwide at the box office, also leading to huge amounts of merchandising revenue and characters like Jack Sparrow being firmly planted in pop culture.