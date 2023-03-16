 
Netflix: Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, and Mia Goth eyed for Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' movie

The Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro is eyeing different actors to cast in his live-action Frankenstein movie for Netflix.

Sources told Variety on March 15, that Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, and Mia Goth are in talks to star in the movie which Guillermo del Toro will direct and write.

The upcoming movie is part of Guillermo del Toro's multi-year with Netflix where he is directing different projects of horror and fantasy genres, that are in different stages of development.

Frankenstein will be based on English author Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel and is currently in the early stages of development.

On Sunday, March 12, Guillermo del Toro won his third Oscar for Pinocchio after his previous wins for 2017’s The Shape of Water.

