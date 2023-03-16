 
Prince William pledged 'not to take anymore' from Camilla during call with Harry

Prince William was worried Camilla was putting out a bad image of him and Kate Middleton.

In a worrisome phone call to Prince Harry, William furiously complained about bad publicity with his friends.

Detailing the call, Harry pens in memoir 'Spare': "Towards the end of April 2019, days before Meg was due to give birth, Willy rang. I took the call in our new garden. Something had happened between him and Pa and Camilla. I couldn’t get the whole story, he was talking too fast, and was way too upset. He was seething actually."

He continues: "I gathered that Pa and Camilla’s people had planted a story or stories about him and Kate, and the kids, and he wasn’t going to take it anymore. Give Pa and Camilla an inch, he said, they take a mile. They’ve done this to me for the last time."

