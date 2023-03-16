 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Kate Middleton remain most favored royals in Canada

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton remain most favored royals in Canada

Prince William and his wife Catherine still remain the most favored royals in Canada, according to Polling Canada.

Below is the list of the royal family members and the popularity they enjoy in Canada:

Royal's Net Favourables:

Catherine: +29%

William: +24%

Harry: +8%

Meghan: -1%

Charles: -19%

Camilla: -33%

Research Co. / March 5, 2023 / n=1000 / Online.

William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales after Charles became the king.

King Charles' coronation is due to take place on May 6 this year.

Kate and William's popularity apparently remained unaffected despite Harry and Meghan balming them for their departure from the UK.

Prince Harry levelled serious allegations against the royal family in his recently released book titled 'Spare'.



More From Entertainment:

Prince William talks about Diana and homelessness in new video

Prince William talks about Diana and homelessness in new video

Meghan Markle was told press is getting 'frustrated' after her due date passed

Meghan Markle was told press is getting 'frustrated' after her due date passed
'Pregnant' Meghan Markle had 'tears in eyes' after hearing 'loud' William attacks

'Pregnant' Meghan Markle had 'tears in eyes' after hearing 'loud' William attacks
'Paranoid' Prince William was 'shouted' at by King Charles during argument

'Paranoid' Prince William was 'shouted' at by King Charles during argument
Prince William pledged 'not to take anymore' from Camilla during call with Harry

Prince William pledged 'not to take anymore' from Camilla during call with Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'loved' Frogmore Cottage from very 'first minute'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'loved' Frogmore Cottage from very 'first minute'
King Charles will disregard opinion polls of his coronation day: report

King Charles will disregard opinion polls of his coronation day: report

Russia's Oscar-winning opposition is mired in conflict

Russia's Oscar-winning opposition is mired in conflict
Prince Harry refuses to take part in a debate in London

Prince Harry refuses to take part in a debate in London

Prince Philip's response to Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview discussed

Prince Philip's response to Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview discussed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to create new narratives to remain in spotlight

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to create new narratives to remain in spotlight
Meghan Markle's former collaborator opens up about partnership with Duchess

Meghan Markle's former collaborator opens up about partnership with Duchess