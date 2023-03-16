Justin Bieber, Hailey don't want alleged Selena Gomez feud 'impact them negatively'

File Footage

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have decided not to address their alleged feud with Selena Gomez as they don’t want to bring “more attention” to it.



An insider spilt to Entertainment Tonight that the Peaches singer and the model have no intention to let this drama affect their personal lives.

"Hailey and Justin are doing fine. They don't want to continually deal with this repetitive, ongoing former relationship drama," the source said.

"They are just taking things day by day and don’t want this to be something that impacts them negatively,” the insider added.

“Justin knows that speaking publicly about it will only amplify the situation and bring more attention to it, so they have been supporting each other privately."

As for the Only Murders in the Building star, the source said that Selena is also ignoring it. "Selena is staying in her lane and doing her own thing. She is dating and open to love," the source said.

"She is focused on maintaining her health, while still being attentive to her fans. Selena has been going to therapy, leaning on her friends and family, and keeping her circle close."

The insider also refuted rumours regarding Justin and Selena’s reunion. "Justin and Selena are not going to get back together," the source said.

"That chapter has closed for both of them. Justin and Hailey are committed to each other."

The drama between the ladies started after fans of Selena blamed Hailey and her friend Kylie Jenner of making fun of the actor-singer’s eye brows.

The Kardashians star later denied the rumours with Selena publically praising her.

Justin was also accused of shading the Disney alum with lighters having a cryptic quote he distributed on his birthday.