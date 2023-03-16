 
HYBE talks enlistment schedule for RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, JungKook

HYBE has just weighed in on repeated fan requests for insight into RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and JungKook’s enlistment schedule for the army.

HYBE’s chairman has finally addressed the secrecy surrounding the group’s military enlistment plans.

According to the K-Pop Herald, these admission have been brought to light by the chairman of BTS’ parent company, Bang Si-hyuk.

There, he addressed demands from fans about the members’ schedules and claimed, “The enlistment schedules (of each member) are private information, so I cannot speak about it here.”

But promised, “But we will disclose the dates in order transparently once their schedules are confirmed.”

