Meagan Good opens up about skin bleaching allegations

Shazam! star Meagan Good has finally addressed her skin bleaching allegations during a new interview.



Speaking to Essence, Meagan opened up about her journey towards self-acceptance.

“I had to be put in that place in order for me to get as free as I am now,” said 41-year-old.

It is pertinent to mention that Meagan’s skin appeared lighter in few of her photos and interview clips on social media. After the photos went viral, fans began speculating that the actress might have intentionally “lightened” her skin via bleaching.

Talking about the spread of false narratives, Meagan explained, “I was initially given a cream by an unlicensed aesthetician to target sun damage but that it wound up lightening her overall complexion.”

The actress said she loathed what the products did to her skin.

“I was like, ‘I look so crazy’. I just have to sit in this, and let people think what they want to think, and there's nothing I can do about it,” remarked Meagan.

The actress however mentioned that she felt “free” after this ordeal.

“But I remember when I was praying, I felt a peace come over me, and I was like, ‘this is an answer to a prayer,’’ noted Meagan.

The actress added, “I didn't realise it at the time, but my concern with what other people thought about me was such a thing that I had to go through something like that where I literally had no other option, and I had to find my joy and my peace regardless of what everyone was thinking.”