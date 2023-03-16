 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Meagan Good opens up about skin bleaching allegations

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Meagan Good opens up about skin bleaching allegations
Meagan Good opens up about skin bleaching allegations

Shazam! star Meagan Good has finally addressed her skin bleaching allegations during a new interview.

Speaking to Essence, Meagan opened up about her journey towards self-acceptance.

“I had to be put in that place in order for me to get as free as I am now,” said 41-year-old.

It is pertinent to mention that Meagan’s skin appeared lighter in few of her photos and interview clips on social media. After the photos went viral, fans began speculating that the actress might have intentionally “lightened” her skin via bleaching.

Talking about the spread of false narratives, Meagan explained, “I was initially given a cream by an unlicensed aesthetician to target sun damage but that it wound up lightening her overall complexion.”

The actress said she loathed what the products did to her skin.

“I was like, ‘I look so crazy’. I just have to sit in this, and let people think what they want to think, and there's nothing I can do about it,” remarked Meagan.

The actress however mentioned that she felt “free” after this ordeal.

“But I remember when I was praying, I felt a peace come over me, and I was like, ‘this is an answer to a prayer,’’ noted Meagan.

The actress added, “I didn't realise it at the time, but my concern with what other people thought about me was such a thing that I had to go through something like that where I literally had no other option, and I had to find my joy and my peace regardless of what everyone was thinking.”

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Aespa confirmed for new comeback

K-pop group Aespa confirmed for new comeback
Kanye West won’t be charged for throwing ‘female fan’s cellphone

Kanye West won’t be charged for throwing ‘female fan’s cellphone
‘The Glory’ actor Lee Do Hyun reported to make special appearance in new show

‘The Glory’ actor Lee Do Hyun reported to make special appearance in new show
Jay-Z former producer reveals Michael Jackson recorded a version of 'Girls, Girls, Girls'

Jay-Z former producer reveals Michael Jackson recorded a version of 'Girls, Girls, Girls'

Cameron Diaz’s upcoming movie in hot waters after Jamie Fox ‘sacked’ four staff

Cameron Diaz’s upcoming movie in hot waters after Jamie Fox ‘sacked’ four staff

'Pirates of the Caribbean' Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow might return in next film

'Pirates of the Caribbean' Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow might return in next film
K-pop group Le Sserafim’s agency comments on potential comeback

K-pop group Le Sserafim’s agency comments on potential comeback
Chrissy Teigen reflects on motherhood, ‘it’s easy confidence-wise’

Chrissy Teigen reflects on motherhood, ‘it’s easy confidence-wise’
Princess Diana’s heart-breaking confession to Paula Yates revealed

Princess Diana’s heart-breaking confession to Paula Yates revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘still the poorest people’ in Hollywood

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘still the poorest people’ in Hollywood
Inside Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon ‘fairly new’ relationship

Inside Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon ‘fairly new’ relationship

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly's romance has taken 'complicated' turn: Deets inside

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly's romance has taken 'complicated' turn: Deets inside