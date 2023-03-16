 
Thursday Mar 16 2023
K-pop group Aespa confirmed for new comeback

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

This will be their first comeback in approximately ten months
K-pop girl group Aespa are all set to make a brand new comeback in Spring. STARNEWS released a report on March 16th that claimed that they will be releasing a new album around early May.

In response to this statement, their agency SM Entertainment released a statement, saying: “Aespa is preparing to make a comeback aimed for May. Please look forward to it.”

This will be their first comeback in approximately ten months since they released the album Girls back in July 2022. According to CEO Lee Sung Su from SM Entertainment, the group was apparently all set to make a comeback around February but was unable to move ahead with their plans because of the internal conflicts in the company.

The group made their debut initially in November 2020 with their hit single Black Mamba. They gained a lot of attention for their unique multiverse concept, with the concept of A.I idols gaining more popularity in the industry. 

