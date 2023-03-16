 
Thursday Mar 16 2023
Web Desk

Industry Insider claims BTS' Jimin's solo will be explosive

Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Popular music producer Pdogg has given his opinion on the impact of BTS member Jimin’s new album Face. The producer has been working with BTS since before they even debuted, being the one to discover group leader RM.

He uploaded a status declaring that Jimin’s lead track Set Me Free Part 2 would be coming out soon and that “Park Jimin has completed establishing order for K-Pop 2023.” According to Koreaboo, fans interpreted the line to mean that the year 2023 for K-pop would be ended by Jimin’s solo.

“I had seen many artists before getting to know BTS, but I had not seen an act that really loves music this much. Every single member has a passion for music and they really work hard. Even I get motivated a lot by the group as it shows ceaseless efforts and makes great outputs.” 

