Thursday Mar 16 2023
Michael Zegen, James Madio, and Scott Cohen jump on board for HBO Max 'The Penguin'

Michael Zegen, James Madio, and Scott Cohen have joined the cast of the upcoming HBO Max series The Penguin.

The series will be led by Colin Farrell who will the role of Oswald Cobblepot from The Batman. Further cast includes Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, and Clancy Brown.

According to Variety, HBO Max has not disclosed details of the characters but Michael Zegen will be playing the role of Alberto Falcone, as per the sources.

The outlet tells that Alberto Falcone is the heir "of Gotham City crime boss Carmine Falcone, who was played by John Turturro in 'The Batman,' and the brother of Sofia Falcone, who will be played by Milioti in 'The Penguin.' In the comics, Alberto takes credit for being the serial killer known as The Holiday Killer, who targets Gotham gangsters on a holiday each month."

