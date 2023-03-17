 
Keanu Reeves on internet's obsession with him: 'I really appreciate the goodwill'

 Keanu Reeves, during the premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 4", has claimed that he appreciates the goodwill of being called the 'internet's boyfriend'.

Hollywood dashing star, while walking the red carpet at the New York City premiere of his upcoming film on Wednesday, told PEOPLE that he appreciates the love that he receives online, saying: "I really appreciate the goodwill."

The 58-year-old, who's currently dating artist Alexandra Grant, was responding to a question about the internet's obsession with him.

Reeves continued: "I love the challenges of John Wick, it's super intense. It's playful. I get to do different things — driving, you know? [I get to use] nunchucks and do movie Judo, movie jujitsu. So I really enjoy that."

"I enjoy the challenges and the intensity and the noise," he said. "So I'm not looking to hang out on the beach."

For the new movie, Reeves has claimed: "John Wick: Chapter 4 was the hardest physical role I've ever had in my career so far."

Keanu Reeves, Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Marko Zaror, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Ian McShane and Basil Iwanyk attend Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" screening.

