 
entertainment
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry wanted to tell Elton John 'hugging' Archie reminds him of mum Diana

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Prince Harry admits Elton John fell in love with his son Archie.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, Harry recalls his private trip to France with Meghan Markle, where they lived with the British singer.

He pens: “The best part of the visit was watching Elton and David and their two boys fall in love with Archie. Often I’d catch Elton studying Archie’s face and I knew what he was thinking: Mummy. I knew because it happened so often to me as well.”

He adds: “Time and again I’d see an expression cross Archie’s face and it would bring me up short. I nearly said so to Elton, how much I wished my mother could hold her grandson, how often it happened that, while hugging Archie, I felt her— or wanted to. Every hug tinged with nostalgia; every tuck-in touched with grief.”

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez wins honours for successful representation of actor

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez wins honours for successful representation of actor

Meghan Markle confessed she 'needs help' after ringing Elton John

Meghan Markle confessed she 'needs help' after ringing Elton John
Prince Harry protests against press over labelling Archie 'chimpanzee'

Prince Harry protests against press over labelling Archie 'chimpanzee'

Elton John didn't invite Harry and Meghan to his Oscars bash?

Elton John didn't invite Harry and Meghan to his Oscars bash?
Prince Harry had 'tiff' with Palace over 'fake' Meghan Markle labor news

Prince Harry had 'tiff' with Palace over 'fake' Meghan Markle labor news
Meghan Markle 'whispered' special 'wish' in Archie's ears on first day

Meghan Markle 'whispered' special 'wish' in Archie's ears on first day
Prince Harry talks about Archie 'struggle for freedom' as Meghan Markle gave birth

Prince Harry talks about Archie 'struggle for freedom' as Meghan Markle gave birth
Meghan Markle turned to 'Sanskrit mantra' as she gave birth to Archie

Meghan Markle turned to 'Sanskrit mantra' as she gave birth to Archie
'King Charles could prevent Harry's son from inheriting Sussex title'

'King Charles could prevent Harry's son from inheriting Sussex title'
Meghan Markle's latest move could end her marriage to Harry says royal commentator

Meghan Markle's latest move could end her marriage to Harry says royal commentator

King Charles was forced to give Prince Edward title of Duke of Edinburgh

King Charles was forced to give Prince Edward title of Duke of Edinburgh

‘Shazam!' sequel pits superhero foster kids against formidable foes

‘Shazam!' sequel pits superhero foster kids against formidable foes