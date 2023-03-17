 
Ben Affleck reveals truth behind his apparent argument with Jennifer Lopez at 2023 Grammys

Ben Affleck talked about his viral moment from 2023 Grammy Awards with wife Jennifer Lopez when they were filmed having an argument and his expressions became a meme.

The Good Will Hunting star insisted that he had a “good time” at the event even though his facial expressions during the show suggested otherwise.

He also discussed the alleged argument he had with the Shotgun Wedding actor during the ceremony which was caught on camera, the video of which went viral on the internet.

"No. I had a good time at the Grammys,” Affleck told the outlet. “My wife was going, and I thought, 'Well, there’ll be good music. It might be fun.' At movie award shows, it’s speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would be fun.”

However, when host Trevor Noah approached him and his wife, Affleck said he suddenly got nervous and told Lopez that the camera’s were filming them and he is going to "slide away," which fans’ thought was an argument between the couple.

"I was like, 'Oh, God.' They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling,” he said. “I leaned into her and I was like, 'As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.'”

“She goes, 'You better f****** not leave,’” the actor revealed, explaining, “That’s a husband-and-wife thing. I mean, some of it is, I’m like, 'All right, who is this act?' Like, I don’t keep up. My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife’s work event. And I’ve gone to events and been pissed off. I’ve gone and been bored.”

He went on to address how people thought he was drunk during the prestigious event and how it made him realize that he should be vocal about his alcoholism.

"I’ve gone to award shows and been drunk, a bunch. Nobody ever once said I’m drunk. [But at the Grammys] they were like, 'He’s drunk.' And I thought, that’s interesting,” the Gone Girl star noted.

Affleck, who has been candid about his addiction, further said, “That raises a whole other thing about whether or not it’s wise to acknowledge addiction because there’s a lot of compassion, but there is still a tremendous stigma, which is often quite inhibiting. I do think it disincentivizes people from making their lives better.”

