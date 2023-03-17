 
entertainment
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Series analysing killers’ motives ‘The Lesson Is Murder’ set at Hulu

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Series analysing killers’ motives ‘The Lesson Is Murder’ set at Hulu
Series analysing killers’ motives ‘The Lesson Is Murder’ set at Hulu

ABC’s has made another true-crime series The Lesson Is Murder.

The News Studios’ latest docuseries is set at Hulu and follows a criminology professor and former FBI Special Agent Dr. Bryanna Fox.

Professor Fox dives into the psychology of killers to find out why they kill. She teaches a class to train the next generation of criminologists.

Fox and her team of graduates study three different murderers and interview them on record in the upcoming documentary series, launching on March 23.

The subjects include serial killer Will Davis, a former nurse convicted of killing four patients, Robert Fratta, a former suburban Houston police officer who was executed for hiring hit men to kill his wife and Ivié DeMolina, who was found guilty of leading a series of robberies that killed two people.

The Lesson Is Murder is produced in collaboration with Lone Wolf Media. Beth Hoppe and Lisa Q. Wolfinger, Shawn Cuddy, and Rushmore DeNooyer are executive producers are behind the project.

ABC News Studios also launched three new True-Crime series in January 2023 on Hulu — Death in the Dorms, Web of Death and Killing County.

More From Entertainment:

Trevor Noah wins Dutch Erasmus Prize, ‘he upholds the ‘Erasmian Spirit’

Trevor Noah wins Dutch Erasmus Prize, ‘he upholds the ‘Erasmian Spirit’
Harry, Meghan expected to attend coronation with kids even though they aren't invited

Harry, Meghan expected to attend coronation with kids even though they aren't invited
France’s music hotspots, boosted by Brad Pitt

France’s music hotspots, boosted by Brad Pitt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle provided an 'antidote' to negativity

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle provided an 'antidote' to negativity
Ben Affleck says he doesn't blame ex Jennifer Garner for his addiction to alcohol

Ben Affleck says he doesn't blame ex Jennifer Garner for his addiction to alcohol

Dwayne Johnson shares ‘full circle moment’ with Brendan Fraser at 2023 Oscars

Dwayne Johnson shares ‘full circle moment’ with Brendan Fraser at 2023 Oscars

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘royalty connections’ to maintain overall image in US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘royalty connections’ to maintain overall image in US
King Charles ‘will have to pay’ for slavery: ‘Sitting-ducks in the firing line!’

King Charles ‘will have to pay’ for slavery: ‘Sitting-ducks in the firing line!’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t risk losing money shot’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t risk losing money shot’
Kate Middleton, Prince William wish fans on a historic day

Kate Middleton, Prince William wish fans on a historic day
Charles won’t leave Andrew ‘homeless’: ‘He’s his brother at the end of the day’

Charles won’t leave Andrew ‘homeless’: ‘He’s his brother at the end of the day’
Jennifer Aniston thinks THIS infamous flop Adam Sandler movie is the ‘funniest’

Jennifer Aniston thinks THIS infamous flop Adam Sandler movie is the ‘funniest’