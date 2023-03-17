Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘royalty connections’ to maintain overall image in US

File Footage

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been told to really evaluate their decision about attending King Charles’ coronation as it would affect their image in the U.S.

Speaking to The Express, PR expert Pauline MacLaran said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should avoid looking “foolish” with their response to invitation for the historic event.

After confirming that Harry and Meghan have received an invite for the ceremony, a spokesperson for the couple said that “an immediate decision” on whether they’ll attend the event will “not be disclosed by us at this time.”

"For their overall image in the US, they really need their royalty connections. The fact they have been very willing to use titles for their children demonstrates their wish to be seen as a 'Royal Family' there,” the expert said.

"For this reason, their attendance at such an important historical event as the Coronation will enhance their royal worth in the eyes of a US fan base,” MacLaran added.

"Yet, if they do go and are cold-shouldered – both by other royals and the British public as well – this is likely to make them look foolish.

She continued: "Overall, it seems to me that a compromise is best for them and that Harry attends on his own while Meghan uses the excuse of Archie’s birthday.

"This compromise lessens the risk of them being scorned but allows them to top up their royal connections."



