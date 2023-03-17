 
Friday Mar 17 2023
Dwayne Johnson shares ‘full circle moment’ with Brendan Fraser at 2023 Oscars

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Dwayne Johnson reunited with his The Mummy Returns co-star and 2023 Oscar winner Brendan Fraser at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, held last weekend.

Dwayne, also known as The Rock, 50, uploaded the sweet reunion clip on his Instagram account on Thursday and fans cannot stop gushing over it.

For the unversed, The Rock and Fraser starred together in the 2001 adventure film, The Mummy Returns, which also happened to be Dwayne's very first movie role.

The Red Notice actor shared the video with caption, “Very cool full circle moment here with my long time buddy Brendan Fraser and his sons.”

“My very first film of my Hollywood career was THE MUMMY RETURNS, which Brendan was the star,” he further penned.

“Lots of critics and cynics betting against me at that time, but Brendan welcomed me with open arms and was very supportive,” he wrote, adding, “I never forget kind people.”

The Jungle Cruise actor concluded his post, “Now years later, Brendan wins his Oscar for BEST ACTOR in “The Whale” and I went on to become famous for wearing a fanny pack.

“Congratulations, brother - enjoy your flowers.”

Fans flooded the post with love-filed comments for the iconic duo. “THE MUMMY is the best cinematic piece in the history of humankind,” one internet user wrote.

