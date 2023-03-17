 
entertainment
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
AFP

Denmark’s Prince Joachim to move to Washington

By
AFP

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Denmark’s Prince Joachim to move to Washington
Denmark’s Prince Joachim to move to Washington

Copenhagen: The youngest son of Denmark´s Queen Margrethe II, Prince Joachim, is to move to the United States and serve as defence industry attache at the Danish embassy, the government announced Friday.

"Prince Joachim will take up the position of Defence Industry Attache at the Danish Embassy in Washington on September 1," the defence ministry said.

Joachim, 53, is currently serving as defence attache at the Danish embassy in Paris.

Denmark´s parliament will now have to give its blessing for the prince, who is not salaried by the embassy, to receive his royal appanage or maintenance money while abroad.

Enjoying widespread popular support in Denmark, the royal family has hit the news with Prince Joachim publicly expressing frustration at his mother´s decision to strip his four children of their royal titles.

The sovereign apologised, but did not change the decision.

More From Entertainment:

Wonyoung from the K-pop group IVE speaks about the criticism she receives

Wonyoung from the K-pop group IVE speaks about the criticism she receives
Fans angry after ARMYs tell BTS' J-Hope about Jungkook crying

Fans angry after ARMYs tell BTS' J-Hope about Jungkook crying
David Beckham posts sweet snap with daughter Harper Seven on Red Nose Day

David Beckham posts sweet snap with daughter Harper Seven on Red Nose Day

Jennie from K-pop group Blackpink shows her seriousness as a mentor

Jennie from K-pop group Blackpink shows her seriousness as a mentor
Orlando Bloom believes his relationship with Katy Perry is ‘really challenging’: Here’s why

Orlando Bloom believes his relationship with Katy Perry is ‘really challenging’: Here’s why
Jennifer Aniston turns head in glitzy gold gown at ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Paris photocall

Jennifer Aniston turns head in glitzy gold gown at ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Paris photocall
Jimin from BTS discusses his new song ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’

Jimin from BTS discusses his new song ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’
Ben Affleck is member of cut-throat celebrity Wordle group

Ben Affleck is member of cut-throat celebrity Wordle group
Actress Lim Ji Yeon from ‘The Glory’ tears up during an interview

Actress Lim Ji Yeon from ‘The Glory’ tears up during an interview
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s another video goes viral

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s another video goes viral
J-Hope from BTS has officially received his military enlistment notice

J-Hope from BTS has officially received his military enlistment notice
Paris Hilton recalls trauma of being on a magazine cover 'without consent'

Paris Hilton recalls trauma of being on a magazine cover 'without consent'