Denmark’s Prince Joachim to move to Washington

Copenhagen: The youngest son of Denmark´s Queen Margrethe II, Prince Joachim, is to move to the United States and serve as defence industry attache at the Danish embassy, the government announced Friday.



"Prince Joachim will take up the position of Defence Industry Attache at the Danish Embassy in Washington on September 1," the defence ministry said.

Joachim, 53, is currently serving as defence attache at the Danish embassy in Paris.

Denmark´s parliament will now have to give its blessing for the prince, who is not salaried by the embassy, to receive his royal appanage or maintenance money while abroad.

Enjoying widespread popular support in Denmark, the royal family has hit the news with Prince Joachim publicly expressing frustration at his mother´s decision to strip his four children of their royal titles.

The sovereign apologised, but did not change the decision.