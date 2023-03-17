 
entertainment
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Wonyoung from the K-pop group IVE speaks about the criticism she receives

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

She has previously touched on the topic as well
She has previously touched on the topic as well

Wongyoug from the K-pop group IVE discusses the criticism she receives on TVing’s docuseries K-POP Generation. The show takes a look at the past and present of K-pop and IVE was the latest group to be on the show.

The idols spoke about a lot of things, including their personal lives as well their careers as performers. In her portion, Wongyoung spoke about self-love and how that plays a role in dealing with the criticism she receives.

“I tend to love myself. Criticism…People can give it to you even when you don’t want it, so how about you give yourself nothing but love.”

According to Koreaboo, fans then praised her mindset, admitting that there is no better response to haters than self-love. She has previously touched on the topic as well, explaining that she likes to focus on the love her fans give her instead of the hate. 

