Friday Mar 17 2023
Emma Myers turns another actor into a Seventeen fan

Friday Mar 17, 2023

The two will be starring in a film together
Actress Emma Myers from the popular series Wednesday has converted another actor into a fan of the K-pop group Seventeen. The actress is none other than Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Garner.

The two will be starring in a film together and recently began to trend all over social media because of their video. It seems the young actress taught Jennifer the Fighting dance from Seventeen’s subunit BSS.

The pair can be seen dancing together for the Fighting Challenge as Jennifer follows after Emma’s movements. Fans were elated that she had managed to turn one of the biggest actresses in Hollywood into a fan of Seventeen.

The two are set to star in a Netflix film called Leave along with Ed Helms. Netflix has provided a synopsis for the movie as well:

“In the new Netflix comedy Family Leave, the four members of the Walker family find themselves in a classically inconvenient Freaky Friday-style body swap, courtesy of an ill-timed visit to an astrological reader. In order to get back into their bodies, parents and children will have to learn to truly relate to and understand one another. Not an easy task, especially on a busy day full of college interviews, soccer tryouts and other life-changing events.”

