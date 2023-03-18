 
Saturday Mar 18 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘still the poorest people’ in Hollywood

Saturday Mar 18, 2023

Royal experts believe ‘there is no doubt’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “still the poorest people” on every table in Hollywood’s inner circle.

Royal commentator and author Daniela Elser made these admissions in a piece for the New Zealand Herald.

The author started by addressing the truth behind the NetJet lifestyle and how Meghan Markle “and Harry are going to have to work out a way to rake in much, much more cash” for such a lavish lifestyle.

“Take their reported $US100 million (*$A146 million) Netflix deal,” Ms Elser added.

“Not bad for a man who has never had to sit for a job interview in his life and a woman who used to, according to book Finding Freedom, “occasionally set up a paparazzi photo”.”

“But that figure could also include the cost of their production staff and production costs; plus it’s highly unlikely they got the full whack of cash upfront and it’s likely to be meted out after each project.”

“We are not talking about ‘pop out and buy a Gulfstream’ cash.”

During the course of the piece Ms Elser also added, “The issue is not only how much they are making but how tiddly that sum is in contrast with what their new best friends are all raking in.”

“Harry and Meghan, even if they had been paid every dollar that every deal is worth are still the poorest people around the table next time this A+ list gang gets together for Saturday night parcheesi and cases of vintage Pouilly-Fumé.”

“Making this situation even tricker is the fact the release of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series and his memoir Spare have had catastrophic consequences for their approval ratings.”

