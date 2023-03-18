Kelly McCreary to leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ after 9 seasons as Maggie

Grey’s Anatomy will be bidding farewell to two of its chief characters this season. Kelly McCreary, who plays Maggie Pierce, Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) half-sister in the medical drama, is departing the ABC series after nine years.

McCreary’s last episode as a series regular will air April 13. However, Kelly will make a final appearance later in the season just like Ellen Pompeo, who is set to exit the show on February 23.

“After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family,” said McCreary who thanked Grey’s Anatomy creator/executive producer Shonda Rhimes, executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff, and ABC for the opportunity.

“I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff, and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support. To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift.”

“It has afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with, learn from, and be inspired by countless brilliant artists both in front of and behind the camera.”

“Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey. I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds.”

“Kelly McCreary is a writer’s dream come true; brilliant, nuanced, thoughtful, and kind,” Vernoff said. “We will deeply miss her and her beautifully crafted Dr. Maggie Pierce.”

Identified as fastidious and always in conrtrol, Maggie was announced in the second to last episode of Season 10. McCreary became a series regular in season 11.