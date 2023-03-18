 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Jimin from BTS breaks iTunes record with new song

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 18, 2023

The music video for the song has rapidly been amassing views as well
K-pop group BTS’ Jimin shatters a new record for the fastest song to top the iTunes charts in 100 countries with the pre-release track Set Me Free Pt. 2. He released the track on March 17th.

The single, which is a part of his upcoming solo debut album Face, shot to No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in around 110 different regions only some hours after its release. The countries include places like Germany, France, Finland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, Japan, the United States and more.

The music video for the song has rapidly been amassing views as well, having collected around 14.2 million views by 10 am KST on March 18th. The full album is set to be released on March 24th.

