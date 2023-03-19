 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles to surprise world by changing Camilla's title on Coronation?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

King Charles to surprise world by changing Camillas title on Coronation?

King Charles III's wife Camilla will be crowned as the Queen at the coronation, instead of Queen Consort, according to a new report.

The 74-year-old British monarch and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will officially be crowned on May 6, but the coronation edition of the Bible reportedly states the monarch's wife as "Queen".

"To commemorate the Coronation of their majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. In the Abbey Church of St Peter, Westminster. The sixth day of May 2023,” the coronation edition of the Bible reads, as per The Mirror.

On the other hands, its also being claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been sent an invite to attend the event, are aware of the fact.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received “email correspondence” about the coronation on 6 May, but have not disclosed their decision about whether they will attend.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new advice from their friend

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new advice from their friend
Tyga gifts Avril Lavigne bespoke diamond chain of whopping $80K

Tyga gifts Avril Lavigne bespoke diamond chain of whopping $80K

King Charles III could 'freeze Prince Harry out' to de-escalate tensions?

King Charles III could 'freeze Prince Harry out' to de-escalate tensions?
Robert De Niro spotted out with fifth son Elliot in a rare appearance

Robert De Niro spotted out with fifth son Elliot in a rare appearance

Niall Horan performs at the White House and shares a laugh with President Biden

Niall Horan performs at the White House and shares a laugh with President Biden
Toni Collette asked 'Intimacy Coordinators' to leave the set as they make her 'more anxious'

Toni Collette asked 'Intimacy Coordinators' to leave the set as they make her 'more anxious'

'Normal People' alum Daisy Edgar-Jones negotiating to star in Universal Studios' 'Twisters'

'Normal People' alum Daisy Edgar-Jones negotiating to star in Universal Studios' 'Twisters'
Keanu Reeves pays tribute to late 'John Wick' co-star Lance Reddick with many others

Keanu Reeves pays tribute to late 'John Wick' co-star Lance Reddick with many others
Lily James spotted enjoying her time with businessman Andrei Gillott

Lily James spotted enjoying her time with businessman Andrei Gillott
Blackpink’s Jisoo discusses why the other members are avoiding her

Blackpink’s Jisoo discusses why the other members are avoiding her
Fans of K-pop group Twice criticize mistreatment of member Jeongyeon

Fans of K-pop group Twice criticize mistreatment of member Jeongyeon
K-pop group NCT Dream’s staff accused of plagiarism

K-pop group NCT Dream’s staff accused of plagiarism