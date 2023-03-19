King Charles to surprise world by changing Camilla's title on Coronation?

King Charles III's wife Camilla will be crowned as the Queen at the coronation, instead of Queen Consort, according to a new report.

The 74-year-old British monarch and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will officially be crowned on May 6, but the coronation edition of the Bible reportedly states the monarch's wife as "Queen".

"To commemorate the Coronation of their majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. In the Abbey Church of St Peter, Westminster. The sixth day of May 2023,” the coronation edition of the Bible reads, as per The Mirror.



On the other hands, its also being claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been sent an invite to attend the event, are aware of the fact.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received “email correspondence” about the coronation on 6 May, but have not disclosed their decision about whether they will attend.