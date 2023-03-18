King Charles III could 'freeze Prince Harry out' to de-escalate tensions?

King Charles III, who would officially be crowned in May, has been advised to distance himself from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A royal biographer has claimed that the row between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family has marked a "very dangerous point in royal history which could be catastrophic if not handled properly."

Andrew Lownie, author of the 2021 book "Traitor King: The Scandalous Exile of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor" has argued that the royal family should distance themselves from the couple until the wounds have truly healed after Harry ad Meghan's allegations against the palace.

In conversation with Express UK, Lownie said: "Tensions need to be de-escalated. The only solution will be freezing the Sussexes out."

"There have been low points in Royal history before and it has survived – the Abdication, the 1992 ‘annus horribilis’, the Panorama interview (with Princess Diana) but here are senior members of the Royal Family trying to destroy (or they would say reform) the institution itself, the author added.

There are also speculations that Harry and Meghan will likely "miss out" on the iconic Met Gala as the couple's "family drama" takes its grip. The event will take place on May 1 just five days before King Charles's Coronation in London.