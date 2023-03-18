 
Saturday Mar 18 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new advice from their friend

Saturday Mar 18, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new advice from their friend

US TV host Oprah Winfrey, who gave a real push to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity with explosive chat months-after after the couple's exit from the royal family, has once again given an advice to her friends.

Oprah Winfrey says Harry and Meghan ‘should do what they feel is best’ over King Charles’ coronation 

To a question whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should attend King Charles III’s coronation, the talk show host, responded as saying: “I think they should do what they feel is best for them and their family." 

During an interview with pal Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Winfrey said: "That’s what I think. That’s what the bottom line comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you?"

She acknowledged she hasn’t specifically spoken to the couple about the coronation, as they haven’t “asked” her for her “opinion” on if they should attend it or not.

