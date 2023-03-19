King Charles asks Kings Guard for volume control near his residence

King Charles gets disturbed by the noise made by the elite Kings Guard at his residence.

The monarch reportedly gets distracted from the state business by the noise the guards make issuing orders and taking up their spot during the tradition changing of the guards.

Citing a leaked memo, The Sun reported, "His Majesty remarked the other day how loud the outgoing sentries were at St James's Palace in the morning. Full marks for vigour and volume, but please could you pass down to those on guard that Clarence House is a residence and so some volume control would be very much appreciated by those inside!"

The Sun reported that it is understood King Charles, who works from his home in the morning before heading to Buckingham Palace to carry out more state affairs, was distracted from state business.



It said, Following King Charles’ note, an army officer reportedly told the guard commanders: "Please could you pass onto your troops that when posting sentries first thing in the morning at St James's Palace that they should do so at a slightly lower volume."



