 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles asks Kings Guard for volume control near his residence

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

King Charles asks Kings Guard for volume control near his residence

King Charles gets disturbed by the noise made by the elite Kings Guard at his residence.

The monarch reportedly gets distracted from the state business by the noise the guards make issuing orders and taking up their spot during the tradition changing of the guards.

Citing a leaked memo,  The Sun reported, "His Majesty remarked the other day how loud the outgoing sentries were at St James's Palace in the morning. Full marks for vigour and volume, but please could you pass down to those on guard that Clarence House is a residence and so some volume control would be very much appreciated by those inside!"

 The Sun reported that it is understood King Charles, who works from his home in the morning before heading to Buckingham Palace to carry out more state affairs, was distracted from state business.

It said, Following King Charles’ note, an army officer reportedly told the guard commanders: "Please could you pass onto your troops that when posting sentries first thing in the morning at St James's Palace that they should do so at a slightly lower volume."


More From Entertainment:

Prince William and Kate Middleton worried about son's role at coronation: report

Prince William and Kate Middleton worried about son's role at coronation: report

Actor Sam Neill receiving treatment for 'blood cancer

Actor Sam Neill receiving treatment for 'blood cancer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new advice from their friend

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new advice from their friend
Tyga gifts Avril Lavigne bespoke diamond chain of whopping $80K

Tyga gifts Avril Lavigne bespoke diamond chain of whopping $80K

King Charles III could 'freeze Prince Harry out' to de-escalate tensions?

King Charles III could 'freeze Prince Harry out' to de-escalate tensions?
King Charles to surprise world by changing Camilla's title on Coronation?

King Charles to surprise world by changing Camilla's title on Coronation?
Robert De Niro spotted out with fifth son Elliot in a rare appearance

Robert De Niro spotted out with fifth son Elliot in a rare appearance

Niall Horan performs at the White House and shares a laugh with President Biden

Niall Horan performs at the White House and shares a laugh with President Biden
Toni Collette asked 'Intimacy Coordinators' to leave the set as they make her 'more anxious'

Toni Collette asked 'Intimacy Coordinators' to leave the set as they make her 'more anxious'

'Normal People' alum Daisy Edgar-Jones negotiating to star in Universal Studios' 'Twisters'

'Normal People' alum Daisy Edgar-Jones negotiating to star in Universal Studios' 'Twisters'
Keanu Reeves pays tribute to late 'John Wick' co-star Lance Reddick with many others

Keanu Reeves pays tribute to late 'John Wick' co-star Lance Reddick with many others
Lily James spotted enjoying her time with businessman Andrei Gillott

Lily James spotted enjoying her time with businessman Andrei Gillott