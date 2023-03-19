Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunite at 90s Con for surprise appearance

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell have high hopes for their upcoming film Good Burger 2.

The Saturday Night Live star surprised audiences on Saturday, March 18th, 2023, at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, as he crashed the All That reunion panel, via Us Weekly.

Thompson’s Kenan and Kel co-star Kel Mitchell revealed during the session that his 44-year-old longtime pal would be joining the talk, alongside fellow All That alums Lori Beth Denberg and Danny Tamberelli.

After the four comedians reconnected over their old days, Thompson offered some details on his upcoming movie with Mitchell.

On Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, news was announced that the comedic duo would reunite for a sequel to their 1997 Nickelodeon film Good Burger.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s a blessing,” Thompson told a cheering crowd at 90s Con. “We’re shooting this summer, and it should be out this year — probably Thanksgiving-ish or something like that.”

He added that he was “very excited” and wanted to “get it done and get it out so that people can enjoy it.”

Thompson also joked about the potential of special cameos from Denberg, 47, Tamberelli, 41, and other famous faces.

“I keep saying Harry Styles,” he joked on Saturday. “Sinbad is definitely going to be back even if we have to go to him. [Former president] Barack Obama would be great.”