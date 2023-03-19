 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunite at 90s Con for surprise appearance

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunite at 90s Con for surprise appearance
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunite at 90s Con for surprise appearance

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell have high hopes for their upcoming film Good Burger 2.

The Saturday Night Live star surprised audiences on Saturday, March 18th, 2023, at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, as he crashed the All That reunion panel, via Us Weekly.

Thompson’s Kenan and Kel co-star Kel Mitchell revealed during the session that his 44-year-old longtime pal would be joining the talk, alongside fellow All That alums Lori Beth Denberg and Danny Tamberelli.

After the four comedians reconnected over their old days, Thompson offered some details on his upcoming movie with Mitchell.

On Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, news was announced that the comedic duo would reunite for a sequel to their 1997 Nickelodeon film Good Burger.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s a blessing,” Thompson told a cheering crowd at 90s Con. “We’re shooting this summer, and it should be out this year — probably Thanksgiving-ish or something like that.”

He added that he was “very excited” and wanted to “get it done and get it out so that people can enjoy it.”

Thompson also joked about the potential of special cameos from Denberg, 47, Tamberelli, 41, and other famous faces.

“I keep saying Harry Styles,” he joked on Saturday. “Sinbad is definitely going to be back even if we have to go to him. [Former president] Barack Obama would be great.”

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard recalls ‘feeling horrible’ due to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard recalls ‘feeling horrible’ due to Johnny Depp
Prince Harry and Prince William united on THIS matter despite feud

Prince Harry and Prince William united on THIS matter despite feud
Dev Patel cast to portray Pakistani businessman in new TV series

Dev Patel cast to portray Pakistani businessman in new TV series
King Charles pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Mother’s Day

King Charles pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Mother’s Day
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry refuse to accept King Charles coronation invitation?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry refuse to accept King Charles coronation invitation?
Halle Berry pays tribute to late ‘John Wick’ co-star Lance Reddick

Halle Berry pays tribute to late ‘John Wick’ co-star Lance Reddick
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins shows off her early birthday celebrations

‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins shows off her early birthday celebrations
Kate Middleton and William's three children to join Coronation Carriage Ride

Kate Middleton and William's three children to join Coronation Carriage Ride
Harry and Meghan want to have places at Buckingham Palace balcony at coronation

Harry and Meghan want to have places at Buckingham Palace balcony at coronation

King Charles asks Kings Guard for volume control near his residence

King Charles asks Kings Guard for volume control near his residence

Prince William and Kate Middleton worried about son's role at coronation: report

Prince William and Kate Middleton worried about son's role at coronation: report

Actor Sam Neill receiving treatment for 'blood cancer

Actor Sam Neill receiving treatment for 'blood cancer