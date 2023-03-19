 
Sunday Mar 19 2023
Florence Pugh does not want to do the 'same thing over and over again'

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

Florence Pugh likes to balance mainstream films with Indie. The English actress is starring in two of the year’s biggest movies, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and star-studded Sci-Fi Dune: Part Two.

However the 27-year-old actress who does not want to be doing the ‘same thing over and over again’ is also portraying Allison in Indie drama A Good Person.

Speaking to Digital Spy ahead of A Good Person's release, The Little Women star discussed the importance of working on the little weird films:

“I think when I signed on to do Marvel, I was really kind of saddened by the fact that the indie movie world were like, 'Great, now she's gone, she's never going to come back'.”

“I was always a bit miffed about that because I've never seen myself as a one-trick pony. I don't want to do the same thing over and over again.”

“The reason why I came into this industry was by small indie films and I appreciated the craft and I learnt the craft from them, and then I get to work with massive crews and massive directors and massive films that gone for months.”

“They both have completely different crafts that do, and try to do, the same thing which is just to affect at least one person. I love the difference between the two, so I'm always trying to make time and squeeze in the little weird ones as well because they're important.”

