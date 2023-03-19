Hollywood actor says he wasn’t surprised by drama created by Meghan Markle’s exit

Succession actor, Brian Cox claimed that Meghan Markle “knew what she was getting into” when she was marrying Prince Harry.

In an interview with a Haute Living New York published Wednesday, March 15th, 2023, the actor, 76, said that the Duchess of Sussex “clearly” had “ambitions” of joining the royal family before she tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, via Page Six.

He alleged that Meghan had “childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming.”

Meghan has reportedly said that she didn’t know much about the British monarchy or the royals before she met her now-husband Prince Harry.

The actor began analysing the British monarchy as he was discussing his HBO series about the Logan Family known for controlling the biggest media and entertainment company in the world.

Cox noted that the former Suits actress, 41, shouldn’t be surprised by the drama she and Harry, 38, created by exiting the royal family.

“You can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off,” he explained.

“I mean, she knew what she was getting into, and there’s an ambition there clearly as well — the childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that shit we see as fantasy that could be our lives in our dreams. I’m a Cinderella person, you know.”

However, Cox did add that he would like to see the United Kingdom move on from the monarchy. “In my opinion, we shouldn’t have a monarchy. It’s not viable; it doesn’t make any sense. It’s tradition and all that, they say. I say, ‘F--k it! Move on!’”

Previously, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their Netflix docuseries in December 2022, he defended the allegations the pair made against the royal family.

“I don’t think they made it up, I don’t think it’s false,” Cox said. “I think it’s true and should’ve been rectified, and it hasn’t.”