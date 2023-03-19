 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William ‘staring’ at Louis’ future with Prince Harry rift

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

File Footage

Prince William warned he needs to ‘save’ Prince Louis from turning into Prince Harry.

This warning has been issued in relation to the ‘imminent’ futures of ‘heir and spare’ that are sure to follow Charlotte, Louis and George into adulthood.

Author Tom Quinn brought forward this conversation and admitted to Express UK, that Louis may wind up being ‘lost spare’ while Charlotte works to support George once he takes on the throne.

He even went as far as to say, “I think because the royal family now is so aware of the mistakes that they've made in the past, especially with bringing up children, I think they will make enormous efforts to make sure that Louis doesn't feel like a lost soul.”

This may be the case especially considering “Kate doesn't come from this very restricting very traditional, very inward looking royal family, she's in a position to do more to make sure Louis has the kind of self-belief that comes from emotionally bonding with your actual parents.”

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck admits ‘brilliant’ Jennifer Lopez helped him understand ‘culture and style’

Ben Affleck admits ‘brilliant’ Jennifer Lopez helped him understand ‘culture and style’
Taylor Swift kicks off her Eras Tour with a major 44-song setlist

Taylor Swift kicks off her Eras Tour with a major 44-song setlist
Meghan Markle’s words of wisdom revealed

Meghan Markle’s words of wisdom revealed
Iconic K-pop group Apink release track list for comeback

Iconic K-pop group Apink release track list for comeback
David Beckham pens sweet Mother’s Day message for ‘strong’ wife Victoria

David Beckham pens sweet Mother’s Day message for ‘strong’ wife Victoria
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ director addresses criticism of marathon runtime

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ director addresses criticism of marathon runtime
BTS’ Jimin makes his debut on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart

BTS’ Jimin makes his debut on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘really conscious’ after controversial Caribbean tour

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘really conscious’ after controversial Caribbean tour
Sarah Ferguson says she is ‘so proud’ her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson says she is ‘so proud’ her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie
Gary Oldman admits 'Harry Potter' films expanded his fan base

Gary Oldman admits 'Harry Potter' films expanded his fan base
Jeremy Renner's nephew does spot on impression of his 'not dead uncle'

Jeremy Renner's nephew does spot on impression of his 'not dead uncle'