Sunday Mar 19 2023
Prince Harry has no ‘compunction about provoking the upper crust’

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry and Oscar Wilde have a lot of things in common because neither has any “compunction about provoking the upper crust.”

Royal commentator and author Daniela Elser made these accusations.

In it, she said, “Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex doesn’t strike me as the sort who spends a lot of his time reading Oscar Wilde but maybe now’s the time to start.”

According to News.com.au “There is a certain kindred spirit thing going on for starters, the legendary author being a man who had no compunction about provoking the upper crust and refused to be cowed in the face of prejudice.”

“And for another thing, one of Wilde’s most famous witticisms – that ‘There is only one thing in life worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about’ – might be something for Harry to find solace in after news of the royal’s latest TV outing broke on Wednesday.”

