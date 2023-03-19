 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 19 2023
BTS’ Jimin makes his debut on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

K-pop group BTS’ Jimin has debuted on the Spotify Global Top 50 chart with his new pe-release track Set me Free Pt. 2. He released the track, which is a part of his solo debut album, on March 17th.

Additionally, on March 18th, Oricon announced that Jimin’s new track topped its Daily Digital Singles chart only a day after its release. On Spotify, the track hit No. 6 on its Global Top 50 chart, accumulating up to 4,820,096 filtered streams only on the first day of its release.

The song also swept the iTunes charts in only a couple of hours on March 17th, taking the No. 1 spot in over 100 countries including the UK, Germany, France, the US and more. The full album called Face is set to be released on March 24th

